MANAGERS ARE FINALLY WAKING UP

ANXIOUS TO move ahead in your career? Then here's some good news: 64 percent of employers say they are more likely to promote from within than they were three years ago.

"Managers today recognize the positive effects that promoting from within can have on productivity, said Andrew Denka, executive director of OfficeTeam, a staffing services firm. "When an existing employee is promoted, the learning curve for the position is minimized and morale increases as others see that hard work is rewarded."