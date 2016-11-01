DUPLICATE BRIDGE

The Bridge Centre, Location 31 in the Thruway Mall, Walden Avenue and Harlem Road, Cheektowaga, will have its annual membership game at 11:30 a.m. Monday. A club championship is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

The Centre will be closed today.

Duplicate Scores

Trinity Church Duplicate -- North-south, Dorothy Hausle and Ann Peters, 42.5; east-west, Barbara Solomon and Diane Ivins, 36; possible 60.

ABA Bridge Club -- North-South, Cleveland Fleming & Lola Bishop, 78; east-west, Sue Jackson & Donnie Duke; 84.

B and B Duplicate Tuesday morning -- Howell. Jean Burgoine & Richard Czarnecki, 81; Florence Notto & Sally Leone, 67.5; possible 120.

B and B Duplicate Thursday evening -- Howell. Doreen Scott & Trudy Manaher, 72; Dolores Warmus & Sally Leone, 42.5; possible 72.

B and P Monday morning -- North-South, Richard Czarnecki & Larry Doherty, 97; east-west; Catherine Capen & Bill Castle, 89; possible; 168.

Bridge Centre Monday morning -- North-south, Karl Anderson & Dorothy Boyd, 67.50; east-west, Walter S. Majewski & Nora Braconi, 67.00.

Bridge Centre Monday evening -- North-south, Joyce C. Kindt and Nita Ferrell, 109.57; east-west, Phyllis A. Post & Robert J. Noe, Jr., 109.93.

Bridge Centre Monday evening -- North-south, Elliot Atlas & Estelle Atlas, 98.36; east-west, Phyllis A. Post, 109.93. Terry Band & Roland Hammond, 47.50. John Bielinski & Jerry Geiger, 46.50.

Bridge Centre Tuesday morning -- North-south, James Hoover & Joan Hoover, 60.50; east-west, Sara Campbell & Marjorie Blakely, 59.00. North-south, James Hoover & Joan Hoover, 60.50; east-west, Sara Campbell & Marjorie Blakely, 59.00.

Bridge Centre Tuesday evening -- North-south, Philip S. Thomas & James F. Reineck, 141.00; east-west, Jim L. Mathis & Beverly Cohen, 155.81.

Bridge Centre Wednesday morning -- North-south, Randolph J. Seindenberg, Jr. & Gerald Fried, 194.50; east-west, Thomas B. Wolstoncroft & Deborah Drury, 192.00.

Bridge Centre Wednesday evening -- North-south, William Schlaerth & Florence Notto, 110.00; east-west, James Kirkpatrick & Edwin C. Strasser, 132.19. North-south, Jean M. Sullivan & Jeanne Gladysz; east-west, James Kirkpatrick & Edwin C. Strasser, 132.19. John Bielinski & Howard Foster, 82.50. Louise Mink & Dorothy Boyd, 78.50.

Bridge Centre Thursday morning -- Linda S. Vassallo & Judy Graf, 68.63. Ann Edwards and Elizabeth C. Lawrence, 64.69. Scott Elwood and Dinesh Maneyapanda, 59.06. Mary Carr and Phyllis H. Wilkinson, 52.00.

Bridge Centre Thursday evening -- North-south, Judy Graf & Nita Ferrell, 40.04; east-west, Miriam Regnet & Donald Regnet, 47.14.

Bridge Centre Friday morning -- Barbara Multerer & Marlene Klein, 11.50; Ed Borosky & Aaron Feuerstein, 7.50. North-south, Don Cameron & Philip S. Thomas, 59.50; east-west, Bob Andersen & Renzo Renzoni, 59.25.

Bridge Centre Friday evening -- North-south, Shirley M. Lyth & Mary Pat Cerrone, 54.00; east-west, Phyllis A. Post & Michael Eberle, 67.50. North-south, Margaret Klamp & Christine T. Urbanek, 122.00; east-west, Jim L. Mathis & Randolph J. Seindenberg, Jr., 123.50.

Bridge Centre Saturday afternoon -- North-south, Karl Anderson & Trudy Z. Manaher, 110.50; east-west, Geraldine Krawitz & Stanley R. Kozlowski, 95.50.

Bridge Centre Saturday evening -- Jay Levy & William Rushmore, 103.00; Jill H. Wooldridge & Powhatan J. Wooldridge, 103.00. Mary G. McKenna & Jacques P. Stehiia, 88.00; Beverly Cohen & Jim L. Mathis, 88.00.

Bridge Centre Sunday afternoon -- North-south, Elizabeth M. Ostolski & Trudy Z. Manaher, 75.00; east-west, Geraldine Krawitz & Patricia A. Rasmus, 69.50. Barbara S. Libby & Louise Mink, 69.50. North-south, Christy Kellogg & Catherine Bentzel, 63.50; east-west, Cajeta Ciola & Jean Burgoine, 62.50.

Duplicate Bridge -- North-South, Mary & Dick Schad, 107; east-west, Nancy Hess & Mary Huber; 87; possible 168.

East Aurora Wednesday morning -- Don Hall & Henry Steck, Peg & Bill Rieker; Tie. Howell. Roseann & Ray Stoklosa, 66.5; Peg & Bill Rieker, Victoria & George Kovaka, 57.5.