THE MUSIC OF CHRISTMAS SOOTHES THE PAIN AND HEALS THE WOUNDS

For me, Christmas was always found in the music. From those early days of innocence when the Mercy nuns at Holy Family School began the crusade to drill the words of every carol in Christendom into my brain, until today; with innocence a distant memory but the unbridled joy of the Christmas message a constant prayer, I took great delight and consolation in the strains of Christmas. Some of my fondest memories of Christmas involve those nuns, the songs they taught and the way we sang them. The holiday seemed much simpler then when the annual Christmas pageant in the combination school gym/cafeteria assembly hall was followed by a welcome return to the classroom for a skippy cup, some Christmas cookies and an hour-long carol sing. It hardly mattered that puberty rendered the male voices in our impromptu choir much more akin to a pond full of bull frogs than to the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. The real music wasn't in the melody anyway. It was in the words -- in the hope, the triumph and the promise of Christmas.

Less than a decade later, but half a world away from the well-scrubbed faces of Holy Family and light years away from the simple joys of ice cream and Mother's Club cookies, I spent a different kind of Christmas under the spell of the carols.

That I was in a transient patient ward in Yokota, Japan was the good news. The bad news was rendered three weeks earlier, on 3 Dec. 1968. I began the day with 125 men of Company D 2nd Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment. Five hours of furious combat, two bullet wounds, and several fragment wounds later, I was on the verge of losing my leg, and my company had been literally wiped out. Three weeks of unsuccessful surgery to stop a raging infection in my shattered leg led me to Japan that Christmas Day.

My universe had been turned upside down by the experience of combat but it had been flipped right side up again when I was befriended by the nurses at the 34th Evacuation Hospital in Vietnam only to be yanked away from their protection and affection by a military that saw December 25 as merely another day on the calendar.

I arrived at this strange hospital with a plane-load of strangers to be cared for by strange nurses in a strange new country. I was in a lot of pain. I was frightened by what that pain meant to my future, and I was angry about what my country had made me do and endure in its name. But most of all, I was lonely. Christmas had always been a day to be shared and now I was alone in the bleakest, starkest sense of the word. The only consolation came from the music piped through the PA system.

"The First Noel" . . . "It Came Upon on a Midnight Clear" . . . Hark, The Herald Angels Sing". . . . By the time the carols had been recycled for another play I could almost believe in "Joy to The World" and sincerely thought I could smell a freshly cut tannenbaum.

I was interrupted in the midst of my self-pity by a barely discernible moan coming from the bed to my right. So self-absorbed had I been that I was oblivious to the fact that others were enduring the same, if not worse, plight as I.

The man next to me was covered in plaster from the tops of his knees to the top of his head. Cutouts for his eyes, nose and mouth were the only interruptions in his body cast. His arms were also casted and were propped away from his body by metal supports. Only his hands were free of the plaster.

While the sounds of hope and triumph and love echoed through the ward, they were frequently interrupted by the sounds of pain and unbearable suffering. While others were crying out, though, the man in the next bed would be only audible during an occasional low moan. I could only imagine what unspeakable horror had left him in this condition, what terrible pain wracked his body, what hopes and dreams and aspirations had been crushed by the brutality that had rendered him so helpless.

Suddenly, my pain didn't seem nearly as important, my loneliness imminently more tolerable. When the nurse came around with our pain medications and the lights were dimmed and the strains of "Silent Night" closed out Christmas, 1968, I asked her if she could move my bed closer to the man in the cast. She looked a little perplexed but complied. I reached out and took my new friend's hand as the carol told us "all is calm, all is bright."

No words were spoken. None needed be. I felt a gentle tightening of the hand in mine and for the first time that holiday, I believed I might really survive.

For me, Christmas will always be in the music.

STEPHEN T. BANKO III is confidential aide to Mayor Masiello.