FALLS POLICE MAKE COCAINE ARREST

A Southgate man was arrested at 12:08 a.m. Friday when he was found at Ninth Street and Garden Avenue with three rocks of suspected crack cocaine in his possession, Officer Joseph Giaquinto said.

Terry D. Cauley, 27, of 33A Southgate, was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony, police said.

The arrest occurred when Giaquinto said he and Officer John Galie noticed a man acting suspiciously at the intersection and saw him drop a tan substance from his hand to the ground when they approached him. The substance tested positive as more than 500 milligrams of crack, Giaquinto said.