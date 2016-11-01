STIGLMEIER PARK GETTING ACCESSIBLE PLAYGROUND

Youngsters visiting Stiglmeier Park in Cheektowaga this spring will be able to play on a new handicapped-accessible

playground.

Councilwoman Jacqueline Blachowski announced that Johnstone Landscaping Services of Grand Island had completed installation of the new playground, which was paid for with federal Community Block Grant funds. The play equipment, designed for 5- to 12-year-olds, includes a playhouse, slides and a resilient, wood-mulch base. Park benches overlook the play structure, and several trees will be planted in the spring to provide shade.