LEVI STRAUSS TO OPEN 185 OF ITS OWN STORES

Levi Strauss & Co. plans to open 185 of its own stores and outlets following the government's decision to let the world's largest apparel manufacturer enter the retail business.

In addition to its own stores, Levi plans to jointly operate as many as 50 Original Levi's Stores in 11 northeastern states with Designs Inc. of Chestnut Hill, Md., Levi's spokesman Sean Fitzgerald said Thursday.

Fitzgerald said the stores will not try to compete with Levi's own distributors, nor will they be able to go head-to-head with larger retail outlets like Gap Inc. Levi's announcement was prompted Wednesday by the Federal Trade Commission's decision to lift a ban stemming from a 1978 antitrust settlement. The ban forbade the San Francisco-based company from setting prices on its products at company-owned outlets.

The company's owned-and-operated stores will include 48 Original Levi's Stores and 47 Dockers Shops in major markets, and another 45 Dockers Outlets and 45 Levi's Outlets, which feature lower priced items, Fitzgerald said.