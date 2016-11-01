DAVID C. METZ, CARBIDE CORPORATE MANAGER

A memorial service for David C. Metz, retired corporate manager of Union Carbide Corp., was held Saturday in St. Alban's Episcopal Church of Littleton, N.C.

Metz, 64, died Dec. 14, 1994, in his home at Lake Gaston, N.C., after a long illness.

Born in Amherst, he was the son of the late Eduard F. Metz, who was Amherst town supervisor during the 1950s.

Metz graduated from Amherst Central High School and the University of Michigan. After three years in the U.S. Army, he earned an MBA from Michigan in 1957 and began a 30-year career with Linde Division of Union Carbide Corp. After retiring, he continued as a consultant, conducting workshops around the country. He was a lay reader, treasurer and member of the vestry of St. Alban's Church and past president of the Sunny Acres Association.

Survivors include his wife, the former Janice Kuczewski; three daughters, Barbara Van Slambrouck of Des Plaines, Ill., Lisa Wilson of Millington, N.J., and Katherine of Oak Park, Ill.; a son, David K. of Forked River, N.J.; two sisters, Marian Rosenberry of Jacksonville, Fla., and Margery Facklam of Clarence Center; and seven grandchildren.