LOVE YA, BRIAN

Brian Wilson and Mike Love are sharing those good, good, good vibrations again.

The Beach Boys co-founders laughed and hugged after settling Love's lawsuit, which claimed that he should get credit and royalties for 35 of the group's songs.

"I told him now that the issues are resolved . . . that we can take advantage, once again, of our strengths together, which history has proven by the overall success of the Beach Boys," Love said Tuesday.

Wilson agreed to pay Love $5 million and split future royalties on the tunes. A jury ruled last week that Love's name should have been included on such hits as "California Girls," "Wouldn't It Be Nice" and "I Get Around."