CATTARAUGUS CENTRAL SEEKS TO FILL BOARD VACANCY

The Cattaraugus Central School Board is seeking a person interested in filling a vacancy on the board.

Robert Grant of East Otto has resigned because he is

moving out of the district.

According to a 50-year "gentlemen's agreement," that seat should continue to be occupied by an East Otto resident, although anyone in the district can hold the position.

To be eligible a person must have been resident of the district for at least one year, cannot hold another public office and be age 18 or older. Interested persons should contact the board clerk by Jan. 20.