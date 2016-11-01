NEWT GINGRICH HAS A BILL CLINTON MOMENT -- AND IS SEIZING IT

Newt Gingrich has a Bill Clinton moment.

He has the attention of the country, he has the endorsement of the voters, he has a mandate for change -- all the things Bill Clinton had precisely two years ago. Clinton let his moment pass. Gingrich shows every indication of seizing his moment.

Clinton's moment dissipated, in part because he wouldn't take on Washington, in part because he allowed himself to become trivialized in his first days in office. Gingrich may be an insurgent by nature, but he is a historian by training, and he's learned the lesson of the recent past.

Gingrich doesn't take power until next month, but not only is he ready for power, he's already exercising it. He's already forced the president to offer a tax-cut proposal. He's already forced Clinton to redouble his efforts to pare down government.

The Republicans will return to the capital in less than three weeks with more than a "Contract with America." They have bills ready -- researched, drafted, printed. They are grabbing every symbolic moment. They are demonstrating, not simply talking about, change.

"Clinton overpromised and underperformed," says Rep. Bill Paxon, the Buffalo-area Republican who, as chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee, was the architect of the GOP's campaign victory in November. "We noticed. We're going to perform. By the summer, the public will see a decidedly different Congress and a decidedly different federal government."

A freshman wave

Everything already is different, in large measure because of the 73 freshmen Republican lawmakers that Paxon helped elect last month.

Those new legislators are both the symbol and the tools of change. Every new leader of the Republican House, from Speaker Gingrich and Majority Leader Richard Armey on down, had a freshman deliver a nomination or provide a seconding speech. Freshmen won coveted seats on the most powerful committees in the House, seven of the 11 new seats on Appropriations and three of the 10 new seats on Ways and Means.

"We feel we're the center of things," says David Funderburk, who next month becomes the first Republican to represent his district in north-central North Carolina since the beginning of the century. "We helped make a Republican majority a reality. Besides, we don't have a lot of people around here who were here for 25 or 30 years and are frozen in the way they do things."

There's no more vivid a contrast between the Democrats who are relinquishing leadership and the Republicans who are assuming it than the way the two parties handled newly elected House members.

The 1992 freshmen and Clinton ran and won on the same wave of change. The 1994 freshmen and Gingrich ran and won on a similar wave of change. The difference is that Gingrich is treating freshmen as an energizing force for his own reform movement. He and Armey are operating on the theory that to hold the House, they need the freshmen back after the 1996 election.

Democratic ways, GOP means

The Democrats treated their 1992 freshmen like apprentices, impressionable innocents whose exposure to power had to be dolloped out in meager portions. It was a case study in how reformers can be stifled, co-opted -- and then, as the November elections showed, punished because they had no accomplishments to show the voters back home.

"In lots of ways the election of 1994 was fundamentally the same election as the one in 1992 -- but the Republicans are welcoming the freshmen in, they're highlighting their contributions, they're telling people that they will listen to the public by listening to the freshmen," says Rep. Karen Shepard, a Salt Lake City Democrat whose House career now is coming to an end after only one term. "The difference is very striking. Our leadership was more interested in business as usual than in change."

But the Republicans are doing more to seize their moment. They're asking President Clinton to stop federal agencies from issuing regulations, a signal that they consider themselves as entitled to try to run the government as the president whose agencies are issuing the regulations. They're doing things that the White House flubbed: The administration toyed for months with sophisticated new technology to allow the public greater participation in political deliberations over the Internet. White House officials now believe that Gingrich will beat them to the punch on their own technology.

The latest Times-Mirror poll shows that 57 percent of the public is still happy with the outcome of the Nov. 8 election. The problem for the president is that the Republicans are showing every sign of stretching the Gingrich moment out for weeks and months.