FAST & FESTIVE SEASONAL SHORTCUTS FOR DECKING YOUR HALLS

If your house lacks holiday oomph, even with only a few days to go, don't despair. Decorating ideas spread like good cheer at this time of year, and local designers know all the shortcuts.

One solution: Simplify. Simplify. Simplify.

"This year I've decided because of personal and professional obligations that I'm paring down Christmas. We got the first tree we looked at, and it turned out to be perfectly shaped -- even though it flew off the car on the way home," said interior designer Janet Wetter of Windows & More Furniture and Accessories, 25 S. Cayuga Road, Williamsville.

Frasier fir fiasco aside, she is using more lights on the tree than last year, but fewer, more carefully selected ornaments. The result: The tree is brighter and prettier than ever, she said.

"My motto is, just simplify Christmas, and it's still going to be plenty," Mrs. Wetter said.

That means sticking with tried-and-true recipes. ("I'm having a greatest-hits Christmas dinner," she said.)

Simplifying table decorations. ("For my centerpiece, I'll probably fill a silver bowl with fresh greens, white flowers and pine cones.")

And adding only things that count. ("I bought a couple new Christmas CDs this year, including Natalie Cole's 'Holly & Ivy.' It's pretty upbeat stuff," she said.)

Another key: Think instant decorating.

Choose a holiday ribbon you love and tie bows on everything -- door handles, drawer pulls, lamps, sconces, houseplants, said Elaine S. Friedhaber of Buffalo, who runs a flower and herb accessorizing business called ESF Designs (Since 1983).

Buy an extra bag of cranberries at the supermarket, and pour them into clear glass flower vases to conceal stems and add color to holiday tables. Cut some fresh greens from outdoors and mix with pine cones, ornaments or fruits in a favorite basket.

And one of her favorite tips: Wrap some empty, bigger boxes of different shapes and sizes in your prettiest wrapping paper. Use them on the buffet table as bases for serving dishes to add color and create different levels.

When not in use, stack them under your tree (a festive fill-in for after the real gifts have been unwrapped), under a table or in the corner of the room. Wrap the lids separately, and you can even use them to stash holiday clutter.

"The most important thing, if you have time for nothing else, is to make sure you have nice towels and nice soaps for guests," Mrs. Friedhaber said. And always have fresh flowers or greens in the powder room. It's a detail that counts.

Looking for some other last-minute decorating and entertaining ideas to pull it all together for the holidays? Here are 10 to consider:

Expecting guests? Rather than drag out every last Christmas decoration, scatter some family photo albums -- old and new -- around instead. Friends and relatives can thumb through them when dinner is cooking, and it surely will trigger some tales from young and old alike.

Throwing an open house or expecting a steady flow of guests the next few days? Leave a blank book somewhere easily accessible (why not a bath used by guests?) for company to sign a sentiment or two.

Fill a clear glass bowl with colorful ornaments (even old chipped ones) instead of marbles to hold silk flowers in place. If you want to use real flowers, give ornaments a quick spray of polyurethane to protect the finish from the water.

Frame a hallway mirror with a garland of fir. For a finishing touch, tie the loose ends at the bottom together with a green or red velvet bow.

Get children involved in last-minute decorating. Ask them to create place cards for dinner guests, or create chains from construction paper for decorating the banister. No, it won't exactly look like a House Beautiful, but who cares?

Or get them involved in making pomanders. Buy some cloves by bulk at the supermarket, and press them into lemons, limes, oranges and apples.

Next year, when you have more time, roll the pomanders in a mix of orrisroot, cinnamon and nutmeg to restore the scent, said Mrs. Friedhaber, who has held on to some of her pomanders for more than 20 years.

Mix and match brass or silver candlesticks in different shapes and styles on the fireplace mantel. Collections al

ways look best when displayed together, and lighted candles add to the holiday festivities. Also, by placing candles high on the mantel, you're keeping flames away from children and clumsy guests.

One tip: For good proportion, place tall candles in low holders and short candles in tall holders.

Now is the time to display your treasures -- and not worry about being a little corny in the process. Dress up dolls or collectible teddy bears with holiday ribbons -- plaids, shimmering gold and so forth, for example. Again, bunch together for added impact. Group them beneath the tree, or pile them onto the uncomfortable chair no one ever sits in anyway.

In fact, anything you collect can be transformed into an instant holiday collection -- paperweights, vases, family pictures, candlesticks. Just nestle them among a bunch of greens and add streamers of ribbon, Mrs. Friedhaber said.

Need a quick centerpiece idea? Poinsettias can be easily adapted to the table; simply remove the plant from its pot (most potted poinsettias are too high for the dinner table), eliminate some of the dirt and set into a plastic bag. Place the whole works into a bowl you love and flank with matching candles in red, pink or ivory.

For an alternative to the red-and-green color scheme for holiday tables, try something different -- like white and silver.

Finally, be safe. Keep ornaments and lights off very low branches of your holiday tree if toddlers and pets are part of the holiday scene. Otherwise, both will be tempted to reach out and pull them.

Better yet, eliminate tinsel altogether in such households. Tinsel can be very dangerous if chewed and swallowed. And plug in lights only when pets and children are under supervision.