CARD CORNER

JIMMY CONZELMAN

Jimmy Conzelman was around for the beginnings of the National Football League. . . . Like several of the game's early figures, he served as player, coach and owner in a long career. . . . He quarterbacked or coached the Decatur Staleys, Rock Island Independents, Milwaukee Badgers, Detroit Panthers and Providence Steam Roller. . . . Conzelman owned the Detroit team, and won a title with his 1928 Steam Rollers. . . . Later, he assembled a great Chicago Cardinals team, winning the NFL title in 1947 . . . He was also a boxer, actor, songwriter, publisher and baseball executive . . . He was included in the 1988 Swell Football Greats set.