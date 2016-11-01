BANDITS HIRE NEW ASSISTANT FORMER STATISTICIAN COOPER WILL COACH DEFENSE

New Buffalo Bandits assistant coach Marty Cooper's task is simple. All he has to do is replace a guy who owns three championship rings.

Former Bandits assistant Pete Crawford, who was with the team during its first three seasons, has taken his knack for winning titles to the Rochester Knighthawks, who are about to begin their first season in the Major Indoor Lacrosse League.

Crawford, who works at the General Motors plant in Rochester, is now the Knighthawks' administrative assistant. Before the Knighthawks were born, Crawford was an assistant coach for three straight MILL championship teams -- the Detroit Turbos in 1991 and the Bandits in 1992 and 1993.

"That's what we're here for, that ring," said Bandits head coach Les Bartley, adding that Cooper will be an asset in that pursuit.

"I've known Marty for probably 20 years, playing and refereeing with him, and I'm confident he'll bring his own winning formula with him. He's a hard worker and he knows this game."

It's a game in which Cooper, 35, has had his share of success. He coached the field lacrosse team at Brock University (St. Catharines, Ont.) to its sixth consecutive Ontario Universities Division I championship last month. One of his stars on that Badgers team was Bandits goaltender Ross Cowie, who was the championship game's most valuable player in an 11-9 victory over Guelph University.

Cooper also spent four seasons playing lacrosse at Cornell University in the late '70s, when the Big Red program was one of the most dominant in the NCAA, winning the Ivy League title in all of Cooper's seasons on the team.

"Bart (Bartley) says our goal is to win the championship, so that's my goal, too," said Cooper, who lives in Lewiston where he operates Hospitality Audit, a computer services business.

And he is no stranger to the Bandits organization: Cooper spent the last two seasons in the press box as a team statistician. But he knows it will be a far different feeling when he's behind the bench for the opener at Memorial Auditorium Jan. 7 against the defending MILL champion -- the Philadelphia Wings.

"I think it's going to be a breathtaking thing for me that night," said Cooper, whose area of emphasis with the Bandits is defense. "That is, up until the opening faceoff. After that, I've got to force myself to put the sellout crowd and other distractions aside and concentrate on what I have to do to beat the Philadelphia Wings. That's the No. 1 goal for us all."

Cooper jokes about the pressure of succeeding Crawford.

"The way I look at it, the pressure's all on Pete now. Hey, he's the guy who has to win a championship in a third place now and prove it's not all a fluke."

The Bandits lost, 8-5, to Rochester in a 30-minute controlled scrimmage Sunday at the Rochester War Memorial.

"Still, I came away with a lot of positives from that workout," said Bartley, who singled out impressive play by the team's rookies. "The score was what I was least concerned with, really."

Because of the league's territorial rules that require players to perform with the team closest to their residence, the Knighthawks have a distinct Bandits flavor. The entire coaching staff is made up of ex-Bandits. In addition to Crawford, ex-Buffalo player Barry Powless is the head coach and ex-Bandit Paul Day is the assistant.

Former Bandits Bill Meagher, Tom Emmick, Brian Silcott, Mark Burnam and Clayton Henry all played against Buffalo on Sunday.

According to John Sinclair, the Bandits director of ticket operations, the team is within about 100 of capping its season ticket sales at 12,500.

There are about 2,600 tickets -- upper blues and oranges -- remaining for the opener against the Wings. Individual game tickets are now on sale at the Memorial Auditorium ticket office.