COUNCIL WIPES OUT TAX HIKE IN PALILLO BUDGET AMENDED PLAN ERASES HOMESTEAD BOOST, DROPS BUSINESS RATE $2.14

The $1 homestead tax increase would be averted and business properties would see a $2.14 decrease on the proposed 1995 tax rate under budget amendments made by the City Council Wednesday.

The Council made $1.4 million in amendments Wednesday, mainly by increasing revenues. Further amendments are expected when the Council meets again today. The Council must complete its budget changes and return the budget to Mayor Jacob A. Palillo before midnight.

The Council picked up an additional $1 million in revenue by increasing the sewer plant's proposed $3.2 million "in lieu of tax payment" to the city to $4.2 million. Councilwoman Barbara A. Geracitano said the Sewer Department has a surplus of $6 million to $7 million, but the monies can't just be transferred into the general fund to help with the property tax rate.

Over the past three years, the sewer plant has paid "in lieu of taxes" of between $1.1 million and $1.4 million to the city.

Council Chairman John G. Accardo, who voted in favor of the move, nevertheless said he was concerned about the use of one-time revenues, such as the in-lieu tax payment, which can't be duplicated in next year's budget.

A similar revenue of $2.1 million was placed in the budget by Palillo as a credit to the general fund from the sewer and water departments for unpaid sewer and water bills dating back several years. In an accounting change, from now on the unpaid sewer and water bills will be charged against those departments, not the general fund, according to City Administrator Thomas C. Lizardo.

Between the two, the sewer surplus would be depleted to about $1.12 million, according to Councilman Ralph F. Aversa, the Council's unofficial "scorekeeper" for the budget process.

Accardo and Aversa said using the revenues now provides tax relief for property owners this year that can't be repeated next year.

Unless a new revenue comes along to replace that $6.2 million, the only choice would be a hefty tax increase or massive cutting. Accardo said he would be more comfortable with adding only another $500,000 to the in-lieu-of-tax payment and said he might ask for a reconsideration today.

"For the 1996 budget, you're not going to be able to purge (the Sewer Department) anymore. This takes the sewer fund probably to its lowest level in five or six years," Aversa said, adding that he still favored returning the savings to the taxpayer. But, he said, the revenue will probably never be available again because the sewer surplus shouldn't be allowed to drop under $1 million.

Mrs. Geracitano has said that based on past performance, she believes the Sewer Department can build up another surplus rather quickly.

The Council also increased the estimated revenue from general sales tax from Palillo's $6.7 million projection to $6.9 million and added $50,000 to a $5.4 million projection for sales taxes from hotels, restaurants, utilities and amusements.

They also added $14,000 to the revenues from Sal Maglie Stadium in anticipation of completing a lease agreement with a professional, minor league team, which received a franchise Wednesday from the new, unaffiliated North Atlantic Baseball League.