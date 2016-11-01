BOBBITT BROTHER RECEIVES TRIAL DATE IN ASSAULT CASE

David J. Bobbitt will have a a non-jury trial Jan. 3 on charge of third-degree assault for allegedly beating a Cedar Avenue woman.

Bobbitt, 28, of 568 Sixth St. was scheduled to face a preliminary hearing on the charge in City Court. He was arrested Oct. 11 for allegedly beating up his girlfriend.

He is the brother of John Wayne Bobbitt, the man who became a famous after his wife severed his penis with a knife on June 23, 1993.