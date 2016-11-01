AMHERST BOOSTS PAY FOR ELECTION INSPECTORS

Amherst hiked the pay of election inspectors from $72 to $85 per election after learning its inspectors earned the least of any in Erie County.

The Town Board last week approved the raise after a countywide survey of election inspectors' pay by the Amherst town clerk's office. The Amherst survey showed the pay of election inspectors ranging from $75 in Alden, Concord, Newstead and North Collins to $128 in East Aurora and $100 in Cheektowaga, Collins and Elma.

Inspectors work from 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on election days.

Chairmen of Amherst election districts will receive $90 per election. Election inspectors also receive $7 for attending training school. People interested in becoming an election inspector should contact the town clerk's office.