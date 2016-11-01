FOR THE RECORD, IRISH ARE UNDESERVING OF FIESTA BID

COLUMN AS I see 'em:

It's an absolute travesty that Notre Dame, unranked and with only six victories to its credit, will get to play fifth-rated Colorado in the Fiesta Bowl. Several other schools are more deserving, but none has the national stature and television appeal of the Fighting Irish. Their achievements on the field don't matter, not in the face of big TV money. And people wonder why today's college athletes have become so greedy and cynical.

Four weeks into the season, Cornelius Bennett was having a terrific year and positioning himself to cash in big on the free-agent market. Then he disappeared from our radar screens. He's had two sacks and 39 total tackles in the last eight games. If he expects the Bills to shell out $3.5 million a year for his services, he'd better start earning it.

The Bullets have been struggling since acquiring Chris Webber for Tom Gugliotta and all those No. 1 picks, but the hoop frenzy in Washington is justified. Gugliotta puts up some nice all-around numbers, but he can't touch Webber as a defensive presence and winning force. Once Webber and Juwan Howard get their legs, the Bullets will be a factor in the NBA's Atlantic Division.

Wayne Gretzky isn't worried about being called back from his Scandinavian Tour, which ends on Dec. 12. Gretzky said he felt all along that the NHL season would begin on Jan. 1, with 54 games played within the conference. If he's suggesting that owners intended the lockout to last until the end of the year from the start, I suspect he's right.

The last five Heisman winners -- Charlie Ward, Gino Torretta, Ty Detmer, Desmond Howard and Andre Ware -- haven't exactly had a major impact on the NFL.

The Timberwolves conclude a four-game, six-day road trip Saturday night against the Clippers. They're probably lining up in the streets of LA to get tickets for that one.

Once Jeff Blake burst on the scene as the Bengals' quarterback, it revived talk about the shortage of black NFL quarterbacks -- and justifiably so. But it seems taboo to mention the inverse situation at running back. No white runner has gained 1,000 yards since Craig James in 1985, and no current NFL team has a featured back who is white. Could it be white men can't run or jump?

He's losing a bundle of money, but for Pat LaFontaine the NHL lockout could turn out to be a physical blessing. He came back awfully soon from anterior cruciate ligament surgery, and he was probably better off not pushing his knee through three or four games a week this early in his recovery.

It's nice to see Art Monk still catching passes, but the Jets made a big mistake by signing him and letting Terance Mathis get away to Atlanta. Mathis is on pace to set the NFL record with 120 receptions.

It's a shame both boys semifinals in the Festival of Lights tournament couldn't have been played the same night. High school fans could have seen four of the area's top teams -- LaSalle, Traditional, Lackawanna and Turner/Carroll -- for one admission. And it would have been a chance for players and fans from all four schools to share a common basketball experience.

Rutgers head coach Bob Wenzel is one giant step closer to unemployment after losing at home to UB over the weekend.

Sacks can be a misleading statistic, but you'd think the Bills' linebackers could record one now and then, even by accident. Other than Bennett, who has five, the linebacking crew hasn't recorded a sack all season.

Here's another example of TV greed ruling college sports: On Sunday, Arizona returned from the Great Alaska Shootout. At 7 a.m. Tuesday, they flew to Michigan for the Great Eight, a made-for-TV gathering of last year's NCAA regional finalists. Several of the more righteous coaches in the Great Eight are complaining about players missing classes, but you can bet their athletic directors aren't crying about the infusion of money.

Memo to Thurman Thomas: I guess that big home win over Kansas City wasn't "enough damn momentum" after all, was it?