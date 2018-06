A new Kmart store has opened for business at 8363 Lewiston Rd., in Batavia.

The new 114,587 square-foot store includes a pharmacy, enclosed garden shop, portrait studio and an Eatery Express restaurant.

Kmart operates 76 store in New York state, employing 11,008 workers. Nationwide, the Kmart Corporation runs more than 4,000 retail outlets including Kmart, Builders Square, Borders, Waldenbooks, The Sports Authority and OfficeMax.