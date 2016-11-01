AREA STARS READY TO SHINE IN 'LIGHTS' TIP-OFF TOURNEY

If the members of Niagara Police Athletic League were hoping to spice up the 12th annual Festival of Lights/Rotary Tip-off Basketball Classic, they have succeeded with this year's field.

Perhaps the finest group of talent ever assembled for the tournament will be on display when play begins today at LaSalle and Niagara Catholic high schools.

Much of the focus will be on the boys gold bracket.

Section VI Class A champion LaSalle will host Catholic power Turner/Carroll tonight at 8 p.m., while the other semifinal has defending Class C sectional champion Traditional taking on ECIC giant Lackawanna on Thursday at LaSalle at 8 p.m.

The consolation game is Saturday at 3 p.m. followed by the final at 7. The Gold bracket usually features the strongest teams and the number of high-profile clubs makes this bracket the toughest in the tournament's history, said LaSalle coach Pat Monti. His team has won the event seven times.

"You've got four of the five best teams in Western New York coming here," he said. "The fifth is probably St. Joe's (last year's champion), but they couldn't make it. I'm excited. Win or lose it's going to be a good experience for our kids."

Each of the four teams have players who were All-Western New York selections last year.

LaSalle is led by super-quick guards Tim Winn (first team) and Jody Crymes (fourth team), who helped lead the Explorers to the state semifinals for the second year in a row.

Turner/Carroll will be without versatile junior swingman Malik Campbell (third team), who is ineligible since he did not accumulate the number of practices required by the state. The Chargers will still be dangerous because of senior guard Antoine Sims (fourth team).

Lackawanna junior O'tes Alston (second team), a 6-foot-6 forward, was one of the area's most dominant players last season, while Traditional has a dazzling junior backcourt in 5-8 Jason Rowe (first team) and 6-4 Damien Foster.

"It's going to be a great tournament," Traditional coach Joe Cardinal said. "I'd love to play LaSalle in the finals, but beating Lackawanna won't be easy and Turner/Carroll should be a good test for LaSalle."

The boys Blue bracket has some good teams as well.

Class A sectional finalist Sweet Home faces host Niagara Catholic Wednesday night at 8. Niagara Falls, last year's Class B-1 sectional champion, meets St. Catharines, Ont., on Friday in the other semifinal at Niagara Catholic. The consolation and final are Sunday at 3 and 7 p.m., respectively.

In girls action, Catholic state champion Mount Mercy and Hamburg meet in the Blue semifinals at LaSalle tonight at 6.

Kenmore East, the section's Class B champion, takes on Chautauqua County power Olean at 6 p.m. Thursday at LaSalle. Consolation and title games are Saturday at 1 and 5 p.m.

At Niagara Catholic, LaSalle meets the host school in the Gold bracket semifinals Wednesday and Niagara Falls plays Royalton-Hartland Friday. Consolation and final are Sunday at 1 and 5.

"This is the strongest girls field we have ever had," said PAL representative Art Eberhart.

"We wanted to get (Class A state champion) Lockport, but they couldn't come because of a scheduling conflict. But, we are very happy with the teams we have. It should be a great tournament."

Riverside football revived

Riverside suspended football in the late 1980s when injuries put the team below the state-required limit of 18 players.

Compounding the problem was the departure of coach Charlie Dingboom, who had guided the team to several Harvard Cup championships from 1959 to 1987.

Enter Steve Toth, a former player and assistant coach under Dingboom. Toth was given a chance to revive the program and, after some lean years, the team improved. This season, the Frontiers were co-champions in the Harvard Cup.

"I've tried to provide a program for the kids to come in and do well," said Toth, whose team finished with a 9-1-1 record. "City kids get such a bad rap, but I have nothing but good feelings about this group. They came together as a team regardless of their different personalities and succeeded."

Although Riverside shared the title with McKinley, Toth said tying for the championship was as good as winning it.

"I want them to remember that what they did means something, it's a part of history," he said. "I just hope the guys realize that the success they had on the field can carry over in life."

Hribik, Zak rule the Roost

Orchard Park's Laura Hribik and Eric Zak of Hutch-Tech were the top performers in the Checkers/Runners Roost All-Western New York Race Sunday at Elma Meadows.

Laura Hribik, the Section VI Class A champion, had a winning time of 18 minutes and 47 to outdistance runner-up Heather Cappello of Starpoint (19:57).

Hribik's performance was even more impressive considering she ran in the Foot Locker Invitational in New York City on Saturday, finishing ninth against runners from across the Northeast.

Zak's time of 16:46 gave him a 10-second victory over Brian Lombardo of Sweet Home.

Nichols places third in tourney

Bob Weston scored two goals and Nichols outshot St. Andrews College of Ontario, 27-15, en route to a 6-0 win in the consolation of the Ridley College Hockey Tournament Sunday. The Vikings are 3-1 this season.

Clymer opens with a win

Ryan White scored 14 points and Carl Weise added 12 Monday night to lead Clymer to a 54-42 win over Cattaraugus in a non-league boys basketball season opener for both teams.

Jim Glendening had 17 points and Joe Gerard added 16 for Cattaraugus.