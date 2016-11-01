VOLKSWAGEN WILL PRODUCE NEW VERSION OF BEETLE

German car maker Volkswagen AG confirmed Sunday that it would go ahead with mass production of a new version of its legendary Beetle car.

A company spokesman said Volkswagen's supervisory board had approved a management board decision to proceed with production of a car based on the "Concept 1," first shown at the Detroit Motor Show in January.

"We have now taken the decision to build the car before the end of the decade although details about where it will be built and so on are not yet clear," spokesman Bernd Graef said.

VW had declined to comment about the new Beetle after its supervisory board meeting Friday.

The company has indicated that any new Beetle would be produced in Mexico and be aimed at the U.S., Canadian and some South American markets, with production starting in 1998 or 1999 and prices around $12,000 to $13,000.

The car will be based on the new Polo model platform and probably have a thrifty turbo diesel or electric-diesel hybrid engine system.

It will differ from its predecessor in having a water-cooled, front-mounted engine instead of the classic rear-mounted, air-cooled engine of the old Beetle. It will also have modern safety features like air bags and anti-lock brakes.

The Beetle, the original "Peoples' car" which Volkswagen was founded to build, was designed by legendary German engineer Ferdinand Porsche in 1934, shortly after Adolf Hitler came to power. The car was used by civilians and the German army alike.

Although production of the car in Europe ceased in 1978, the Beetle is still being built in Brazil and Mexico. Around 22 million have been built, making it the most-produced car in history.

Safety and emissions regulations forced VW to withdraw it from the U.S. market in 1974.

VW's U.S. sales fell below 50,000 last year compared with the more than 200,000 annually the company achieved in the early 1970s. This year, however, the success of the new Golf and other models means the company should sell around 100,000 cars in the U.S.

VW said earlier this year that production of the new Beetle would depend on its assessment of the market's acceptance of the car.

In the summer it announced that customer surveys had shown the Concept 1 to be very popular. It also said then that the car would not be as cheap as its predecessor and was planned as a niche model with a limited production run.

VW's development chief Ulrich Seiffert has said the car would have to be profitable at volumes smaller than 100,000 per year, or 500 per day.

VW hopes the car will appeal to nostalgic former Beetle owners and their offspring.

In the U.S., however, the car would have to compete with others in the subcompact market -- cars like Chrysler Corp.'s Neon, Ford Motor Co.'s Escort and Honda Motor Co. Ltd's Civic.