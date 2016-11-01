LIGHTING OF MENORAH CANDLE MARKS START OF HANUKKAH

The first candle was lit on the giant menorah on Delaware Avenue Sunday, marking the start of the Festival of Lights.

The Jewish observance of Hanukkah continues for eight days, with the lighting of an additional candle on the menorah each evening.

One of the tallest menorahs in the world is outside the Jewish Center of Greater Buffalo on Delaware Avenue. Other menorahs have been erected at Buffalo State College and the University at Buffalo.

Hanukkah commemorates the victory of a band of Jewish guerrilla fighters in 165 B.C., and the survival of Judaism.

A "Hanukkah blast" will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Student Union at the UB North Campus in Amherst with the entertainment of Dr. David Lazerson and "Cure."

Cure, using Jewish rock and rap among other musical styles, tries to build racial and ethnic relations in New York City and across America. The group has performed on national television.