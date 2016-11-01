POITIER ELECTED TO DISNEY BOARD

Guess who's coming to the board meeting?

The Walt Disney Co. announced this week that Sidney Poitier, 67, has been elected to its board of directors.

Poitier will serve out the term of the late Frank G. Wells, Disney's president and chief operating officer, who died in a helicopter crash in April. The term runs until February.

"His election to our board brings us not only his exhaustive knowledge of the entertainment industry, but the judgment and wisdom of an exceptional man," said Disney chairman Michael D. Eisner.

Poitier's films include "Guess Who's Coming To Dinner?" and "In the Heat of the Night." He won an Oscar for "Lilies of the Field."