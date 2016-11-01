13 BUFFALO STUDENTS WIN OPPORTUNITY TO BECOME COUNCIL MEMBERS FOR A DAY

Thirteen Buffalo Public School students will have lunch with Common Council members at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday,when the winners of the Juneteenth Festival Committee's 1994 Council Member for a Day Contest get to meet their elected mentors and open a regular session of the Council at 2 p.m.

The school system, the festival committee and the Council are sponsors of the contest, which gives students in grades five through eight an opportunity to write a letter to a Council member on the topic: "If I Was Council Member for a Day, What Would I Do to Make My City Better?"

The letters are channeled through the school's English department and then to Council members, who select the winners from among the finalists.

The lunchtime reception will be held in the Board of Education Meeting Room at City Hall.

The 1994 winners, their schools, and the Council member who chose them are:

Keyonna Willis, Lincoln Academy, Council President George K. Arthur.

Cassie L. Durawa, City Honors, Delaware Council Member Alfred T. Coppola.

Ka'Ron Barnes, Campus West, Ellicott Council Member James W. Pitts.

Christie McFarland, BUILD Academy, Fillmore Council Member David A. Franczyk.

Racheal Zalewski, Houghton Academy, Lovejoy Council Member David A. Czajka.

Laqurail Mozee, Campus West, Masten Council Member David Collins.

Rosemary Wilde, City Honors, Niagara Council Member Carl Perla.

Korilynne Orlowski, Campus West, North Council Member Dale L. Zuchlewski.

Kelly Brogan, City Honors, South Council Member Bonnie K. Lockwood.

Sarah Hill, City Honors, University Council Member Kevin L. Helfer.

Sabastian Ortiz, City Honors, Council Member at Large Clifford Bell.

James Nelson Scott, Build Academy, Council Member at Large Eugene Fahey.

Kandice Hailey Campus West, Council Member at Large Rosemarie LoTempio.