MEDINA BEAUTIFICATION PROJECT QUESTIONED STORE OWNER WORRIED OVER LOSS OF PARKING SPACES

Main Street business owners questioned several aspects of Medina's Canal Beautification Project at Tuesday's Village Board meeting.

Don McCauley, owner of VCR of Medina, raised concerns about the loss of parking spaces in the canal basin and the decrease in the size of the driving lane behind his building. McCauley asked the board to consider moving his curb back at least 30 feet to allow adequate backing room for the large trucks that deliver his stock.

"I've been walking around down there, and things look awful tight," said McCauley, who noted that snowbanks will put an additional squeeze on the lane and may prevent two-way traffic.

McCauley and Don Kennedy, owner of Kennedy's clothing store, also expressed concerns about the loss of parking spaces in the basin while the construction is occurring, a situation that has disgruntled many Main Street employees. Over 50 employee parking spaces have been unavailable since Nov. 14, and work has been stalled since Monday, allegedly for the beginning of deer hunting season.

"Friday is nationally known as the largest shopping day of the Christmas season," said Kennedy. "I can't comprehend why they aren't here this week . . . getting our parking places back. We've lost basically 50 to 70 parking places. What happens is 50 to 70 people who normally park there are parking on Main Street. If (consumers) do not find parking places on Main Street, they do not shop in Medina. Therefore, people including myself have lost revenue, and the village has lost sales tax revenue. . . . It's an untolerable situation, and it should not have happened."

Construction work is expected to resume Monday, and the employee parking spaces should be available by Dec. 5, according to Superintendent of Public Works Ed Houseknecht. The project is scheduled to be almost completed before winter forces a halt, and the landscaping will be added in the spring.

In other business, the board:

Presented a plaque to Frank Mauragis, who is retiring after 13 years as the Medina building inspector. Mauragis received the thanks of the board and a round of applause.

Announced that more than $2,000 has been raised for tennis court upgrades in a project begun by Medina High School students Matt Schreck and Tom Huber.

Heard arguments against the commercial rezoning of two lots on South Main Street. Two neighborhood residents cited traffic problems and aesthetic concerns in their objections to the proposed rezoning, which has been recommended by the Village Planning Board.

Approved the promotion of Don Organisciak to police sergeant, contingent on his passing the Civil Service Exam in June.