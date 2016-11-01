LESSONS IN DIVERSIFICATION

The big drops in the stock and bond markets this year are reminders to investors of the advantages of maintaining a diversified portfolio, says Jonathan Pond, a well-known financial planner and author. "While everyone lost when the market tumbled during last spring's 'correction,' investors could have narrowed their losses through proper diversification . . . and enhanced their gains when the market recovered last summer," he writes in his quarterly investment review.

One lesson: "The past is rarely prologue," he says. The biggest losses were suffered this year by those who invested in 1993's winners -- Asian stocks and gold stocks. The second lesson: Stick with stocks. Even though the average stock and bond portfolio lost 6 percent during the first half of the year, it gained 13 percent the previous year, he says.

"Cash is OK as one part of a diversified investment strategy," he says. "If you're totally into cash, you'll win occasionally, but lose most of the time." Investors also should "play the field," investing in different sectors of the stock market, and don't place bets on just one bond maturity.