JAMES B. SWAN, AGRICULTURAL CONSULTANT

Services for James B. Swan, 81, an agricultural consultant, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday in Westfield First Presbyterian Church on South Portage Street. Burial will be in North East Cemetery, North East, Pa.

Swan died Monday (Nov. 21, 1994) in Hamot Health Care Center, Erie, Pa. He was the husband of former Buffalo News columnist Joyce Ferris Swan, who died in 1989. They were married in 1940.

Born in Home, Pa., he was an agricultural and soil consultant for 40 years for Brookside Laboratories of New Knoxville, Ohio.

He was instrumental in helping fruit and dairy farmers in Western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania with techniques that improved growth and production.

He was a member, past elder and trustee of Westfield First Presbyterian Church, a member of its Men's Club and treasurer of the Chautauqua County Historical Society.

Surviving are a son, James of Bandon, Ore.; three daughters, Bonnie Cardell of Tiffin, Ohio, Elizabeth Jane Davis of Erie and Judeth DePonceau of Syracuse; a brother, Howard of Manheim, Pa.; a sister, Charlotte Rummel of Worthington, Pa.; and 11 grandchildren.

