INMATE LOSES SUIT IN DISPUTE OVER TIE

A federal judge late Tuesday ruled against a convicted killer who sued state corrections officials in Alden for $1 million because they refused to allow him to wear a bow tie on one day in 1991.

U.S. District Judge William M. Skretny told inmate Wamel Islam Allah he had refused to meet his burden of proof regarding an August 1991 confrontation with officials at the Wende Correctional Facility in Alden.

Allah, a Muslim, said officers at the prison forced him to take off his tie, which he described as a sacred symbol of his religion.

His $1 million lawsuit also claimed that corrections officers called him a "nigger" and other names and beat and kicked him after taking the tie away from him.

"I find that none of the defendants acted maliciously to cause you harm," Skretny told Allah, following a non-jury trial. "You have had your fair day in court."

Allah strongly disagrees with the verdict and may appeal, said his court-appointed attorney, Samuel J. Burruano Jr.

Regardless of the verdict, Allah feels his rights to religious freedom were violated, the attorney said.

"We presented evidence that Mr. Allah had worn the bow tie on other occasions and that he wore it at breakfast in the mess hall that morning without incident. When he wore it again to take a college entrance exam, the corrections officers made him remove it," Burruano said. "We were disappointed with the judge's verdict regarding the religious freedom issue.

"At the time of the incident, corrections officers seized the bow tie as contraband, but after a prison hearing, Mr. Allah was found not guilty of the contraband charge. But the tie has yet to be returned to him."

While prison officials told The Buffalo News earlier this month that Muslim prisoners are not prohibited from wearing bow ties, the issue of why Allah's bow tie was removed was not made clear in Tuesday's verdict.

"Prior to the trial, the state told us there was some concern because Mr. Allah's tie was in violation of prison regulations because it was multicolored, but that issue did not come up in the trial," Burruano said.

Assistant State Attorney General Gail Y. Mitchell said it is her understanding that bow ties are not "mandatory" garments for Muslims, but she said there is no prohibition against wearing them in the state prisons.

Ms. Mitchell was reluctant to discuss the issue following Tuesday's decision by Skretny.

"The bow tie claim was thrown out by the judge," she said.

Eleven present and former Wende corrections officials were defendants in the trial.

Allah is serving a 25-year-to-life sentence for second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Eligible for parole in 2001, he most recently has been held in the Greenhaven Correctional Facility near New York City.