Services for Richard T. Whaley, 59, of School Road will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Weeks Funeral Home, 123 N. Main St., Warsaw. Burial will be in Mount Ash Cemetery, Covington.

Whaley died Sunday (Nov. 20, 1994) in Wyoming County Community Hospital, Warsaw.

A Warsaw native, he was a graduate of Pavilion High School and retired Nov. 4 after a 25-year career as caretaker of Warsaw Village Park.

Survivors include his wife, the former Joanne Coffey; five daughters, Deja Goulet and Kelly Venezia, both of Warsaw, Gellone McCombs of Houston, Erin Whaley of Brockport and Sydney VanSplunder of Wyoming; his mother, Lillian Whaley of Mesa, Ariz.; two brothers, W. Robert and Charles, both of Pavilion; two sisters, Patricia Barrett and Phyllis Whaley-Weidman, both of Mesa; and six grandchildren.

[B.Price].