A man and a 15-year-old boy were charged with second-degree robbery after police said they used two replica 45-calibre handguns to hold up two men and a woman on Chandler Street just after 2 a.m. Monday.

Police said they recovered the fake guns and a stolen wallet when they arrested Scott Miller, 30, of Chandler Street and Kenneth Whitney, 15, of 14th Street a short distance away. Police said Whitney is being charged as an adult.