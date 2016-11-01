TEACHERS COULD USE LESSONS GAINED IN REAL WORLD

A recent protest to the analogy between stresses suffered by public-school teachers as opposed to industry workers simply punctuates all previous complaints about teachers' lack of contact with the real world.

The letter-writer's errant missive, stating the luxury of free time in industry, not only displays an abhorrent ignorance of what occurs in the private sector but, even more frightening, makes us assume that she extends this harmful misinformation to her pupils -- our children.

If she really believes teachers are not offered enough stress-relief time, then maybe next summer, during her more than two-month vacation, she can tender her talents to any assembly line of her choosing. Not only will she finally be contributing to our ever-declining trade deficit, but the experience will gain her the exact item now missing in our nation's classrooms -- an improved education.

After all, she who can, does.

EDWARD T. PITZ

Buffalo