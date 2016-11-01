JOINT VENTURE TO MARKET PLANT LAGS

A joint venture that taps into the surplus capacity of the North Tonawanda's wastewater-treatment plant is encountering delays in getting under way.

And although mum on the issue, North Tonawanda Common Council members and representatives of Heritage Environmental Services Inc. of Indianapolis have huddled behind closed doors. One such meeting occurred a couple of weeks ago and another is planned next week.

Under the agreement announced several months ago, Heritage, a national waste management company, would market the excess capacity of the plant on River Road. As part of the deal, Heritage agreed to invest substantially in the joint project, with the company committing more than $100,000 to date, according to Heritage officials.

The customers, other municipalities and private industries outside of North Tonawanda, would pay the city to treat wastes shipped to the plant by tanker trucks.

Heritage reportedly has had some success lining up potential customers for the North Tonawanda plant, according to city officials. However, with the exception of a few test runs, there has been no regular schedule of deliveries, and the operation is at a standstill.

The reason behind the delay is that the joint-venture needs the approval of the state Department of Environmental Conservation, which is moving slowly.

The go-slow pace is deliberate, according to John J. Spagnoli, DEC regional director. "If there is a mistake made here in what is brought in from outside and the plant's ability to treat it, the Niagara River, which we've worked hard to clean up, could suffer," he noted.