JOB PICTURE DOMINATES CONTEST FOR GOVERNOR

Praxair had a decision to make: which office to keep, which to close.

With distribution sites all over the country, including the Town of Tonawanda, the high-tech company could consolidate operations anywhere.

It was strictly a matter of economics.

"A full evaluation was done, with the help of consultants, and the decision was made to consolidate in Western New York," said Stephen M. Glick, director of administration at Praxair's Town of Tonawanda site.

That's not the way it always turns out.

Travelports of America was planning to build a truck stop.

The company had land in Batavia but also was considering going across the state line to Erie, Pa.

"We moved to Erie, Pa., where the tax laws are much more favorable," said Michael Holahan, the company's national sales manager.

Two businesses. Two different decisions.

Two candidates. Two different views.

As New York's gubernatorial campaign enters its final days, jobs remains a major issue in the race.

State Sen. George E. Pataki, the Republican candidate, travels around the state holding news conferences in front of closed or scaled down companies. He cites statistics on how many jobs the state lost during the recent recession. Gov. Cuomo and the state's high taxes are the culprits, he says.

Pataki's answer: a massive tax cut to jump-start the economy and encourage businesses to expand.

Cuomo goes from town to town, stops in front of new or expanded businesses and explains how many new jobs the state has obtained since the recession ended.

He blames the global economy and U.S. Defense Department cutbacks for jobs that have been lost. He credits his own policies with attracting new business to the state.

The governor's plan includes a modest tax cut as well as increased emphasis on international markets, while continuing efforts to land more high-technology manufacturing jobs.

This is not a simple issue and not one that is handled easily, according to independent analysts.

"If taxes were a little lower, I think you would see a little better recovery," said Michael J. Wasylenko, chairman of the economics department at Syracuse University.

"But this is not the total answer. It is multifaceted. This is a very complicated question, and I don't think either candidate is doing it justice," Wasylenko said.

Everyone agrees the state was hit early, and hard, by the recession. By the time the state reached bottom, it had lost 500,000 jobs -- more than any other state but California.

It also put New York sixth among Northeast states in the number of jobs lost as a percentage of the work force, according to federal data.

The state also is having a tougher time than most other states rebuilding its job base.

So far, the state has regained 140,000 of the jobs it lost, which puts its job growth at about 1.2 percent, said Samuel Ehrenhalt, regional commissioner with the U.S. Labor Department.

That trails the national pace of about 2.5 percent.

The state is recovering from the recession more slowly than the rest of the country, including other states in the Northeast, which was hit especially hard.

Those difficulties could have been predicted, Ehrenhalt said.

"New York got into difficulty earlier; the recovery has been much slower and much less vigorous than the country as a whole," he said. "That is the way it has been for most periods in the entire post-World War II period. It's been a prevailing pattern in New York if you go back to the last half century."

What is going on?

"This is the place business started first," said Jeffrey Stonecash, a Syracuse University political science professor. "The factories are older, more obsolete. If any are going to close, they would be in the Northeast."

And they have been closing -- for years.

"This is not new to the past five years," Ehrenhalt said. "It's been true for the past 25 years."

Other reasons for lost jobs

Some of the reasons have less to do with the state taxes and policies than with population shifts, global competition and international politics, the analysts said.

As people have left the Northeast for the Sunbelt, they took jobs with them.

As global competition took low-skilled manufacturing jobs to low-paying countries such as Indonesia and Mexico, they took jobs with them.

As the collapse of communism in Eastern Europe reduced the need for defense spending, it took New York jobs with it.

As a nationwide recession forced consolidation of manufacturing industries, it took jobs with it.

State taxes didn't drive Trico Products Corp. or Fisher-Price, for example, to move most of their Erie County manufacturing operations to the Texas-Mexico border. It was the lure of $1-an-hour Mexican workers.

"All of that low-skill stuff will eventually migrate to Mexico, or overseas," said Wasylenko, the Syracuse University economist. "Japan is also shedding its low-skill manufacturing to Thailand, India.

"There is no bringing that stuff back; there is no future for that in this country. Our wages are too high."

Similarly, state taxes and fees didn't force the contraction of New York City's investment and finance communities in the early 1990s.

"Finance just overexpanded in the go-go 1980s, and when we had the crash in the market, it had to shed -- and it shed in record numbers," Wasylenko said.

Taxes are among highest

But that's not to discount the impact of taxes and fees on the business community, he said.

"Taxes do not help this picture in New York State," he said. "Taxes are high. High taxes can hurt."

State and local taxes combined make the tax burden the second highest in the nation.

But it is not uniform throughout the state, with taxes in the New York City area more onerous than those upstate.

In recent years, state taxes have remained stagnant, while local taxes have skyrocketed. The shift has made the state's tax structure less progressive, increasing the tax burden on those people less able to pay.

These complications create policy questions for the governor for next term, Wasylenko said.

Business leaders, meanwhile, are urging the next governor to reduce taxes immediately.

"We can't afford not to cut taxes further, and dramatically," Daniel B. Walsh, president of the state Business Council said during a recent legislative hearing in Albany.

High taxes cost jobs, Walsh and other business leaders argue.

Travelports of America, for example, say Cuomo administration tax policies during the recession hurt the trucking business and convinced the company not to build another truck facility in the state. Instead, the new operation -- and its 100 employees -- went across the state line to Erie, Pa.

Diesel sales at New York truck stops dropped from 25 million gallons in 1988 to 20 million in 1992, said Holahan, Travelports' national sales manager. A fuel tax increase and new Thruway mileage-ton tax imposed in 1990 led truckers to avoid New York, he said.

Recent changes in the way the state collects taxes from out-of-state truckers, as well as the agreement to phase out the mileage ton tax on the Thruway should bring some of the traffic back, Holahan said.

But the state's fuel tax remains high, Holahan said.

"I am grateful to Cuomo for helping us get the refund legislation, but the last 12 years have not reflected a lot of concern for our business," Holahan said.

The state's bottling industry also blames taxes for lost jobs.

"We used to have 6,000 employees in New York and now have a shade under 3,900," Carlton "Biff" Endemann said of the bottling industry. "In 1984, New York had 6.4 percent of the bottling industry jobs in the country; now it is 4.7 percent."

While some corporate downsizing was inevitable, Endemann said a 2-cent per container tax the state imposed in 1990 is also responsible for gobbling up jobs.

"In total, New York by far has the highest taxes (on the bottling industry)" said Endemann, senior vice president and general manager with Pepsi-cola Allied Bottlers, Latham.

Attracting new businesses

At the same time, however, the state has attracted new business.

Last month, for example, Landis Plastics opened a container manufacturing facility in suburban Syracuse that will employ about 200 people and serve as the company's Northeast distribution center.

"Syracuse is centrally located, and there is a great quality of employment that was left in the wake of other companies leaving and downsizing," said Jeffrey Gibb, project coordinator for Landis.

And Bombardier recently announced it would establish a manufacturing plant at the Plattsburgh Air Force Base, employing 500 people under a $41.5 million contract to build subway cars for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority in New York City.

Other companies expand

More common than attracting new businesses to the state has been the expansion of companies already established.

They include American Axle & Manufacturing, which last week announced plans to construct an axle-painting facility at its Buffalo location.

last year, Praxair, an international air-separation company with a technology center in the Town of Tonawanda, decided to consolidate its distribution and management operations, spread among offices in Ohio, Texas, New Jersey, California and Illinois.

A study showed the soundest course would be bringing its white-collars workers under one roof in the Town of Tonawanda, its largest distribution center, which already employed 1,000 people.

"We had a large facility here already, so it became a natural candidate to consider," added Edgar G. Hotard, company president. "Taxes were a consideration on relocation, and frankly, it was close. But we had enough of an infrastructure here to offset the tax issue, and the other issues of costs."