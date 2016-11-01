FED MEMBER APPLAUDS TIGHTENING, DECLINES TO HINT ON FURTHER MOVES

Federal Reserve Board Governor Lawrence Lindsey said Saturday the central bank has taken appropriate steps to control inflation, but he declined to comment on whether further interest rate hikes were needed to hold inflation at bay.

"I think the actions the Federal Reserve has taken throughout this year are clearly appropriate," Lindsey told reporters before delivering a speech to the Financial Institutions' Housing Conference. "We could have had serious problems had we not done the tightening we did."

He declined to comment on whether the Federal Reserve will move to raise interest rates ahead of its regularly scheduled meeting on Nov. 15.

So far this year the Fed has hiked interest rates five times in an attempt to keep the economy from overheating.

Lindsey said he saw no signs "in the crystal ball that would warrant a slow down" in the U.S. economy, but he said the third quarter economic statistics, released Friday, were "a bit stronger than expected."

On Friday, the Commerce Department reported the economy grew at a 3.4 percent annual rate in the third quarter.

Lindsey said it's "an open question" if that level of growth will continue for the next few quarters, but said that over the long term growth would likely slow.

"It doesn't take a lot of money to move a quarterly number," he said, adding if each American spends $6 more the quarterly growth rate rises by about a tenth of a percentage point.