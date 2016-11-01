MRS. SHEPPARD

The Rev. Dr. Kenneth W. Neal of Cleveland Heights Christian Church performed the marriage ceremony for Angeline Filipski and John J. Sheppard Jr. at 6 p.m. Friday in Sheraton Hotel Buffalo, where a reception was given. Mr. and Mrs. John A. Filipski Jr. of Cheektowaga are the bride's parents. The bridegroom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. John J. Sheppard Sr. of West Seneca. The couple are at home in West Seneca. A graduate of Maryvale High School, the bride is an office supervisor for PBB USA Inc. The bridegroom, a graduate of West Seneca East High School and Buffalo State College, is a computer programmer for Quebecor Printing Buffalo.

Mrs. Zirnheld

Geri A. Blocho became the bride of Brian A. Zirnheld when they exchanged wedding vows at 5 p.m. Friday in Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church, Cheektowaga.

The Rev. Conrad P. Stachowiak performed the couple's marriage ceremony.

Mr. and Mrs. John S. Blocho of Buffalo are the parents of the bride.

The bridegroom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Zirnheld of Town of Tonawanda.

A reception was given in Hearthstone Manor.

The bride was graduated from Trocaire College.

The bridegroom is the owner of BRS Enterprises.

Mrs. Brautlacht

Ann E. Burke and Robert N. Brautlacht were married at 5 p.m. Friday in St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. The Rev. Matthew J. Zirnheld of Our Lady of Victory Basilica heard the vows of the daughter of Irene C. Burke of Buffalo and the late Patrick B. Burke and the son of Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Brautlacht of Buffalo. A reception was given in Monsignor Nash Council, Knights of Columbus, clubrooms. They will travel to Aruba and the Pocono Mountains. A graduate of South Park High School, the bride is a server in Salvatore's Italian Gardens. The bridegroom, a Thruway toll collector, is a graduate of Bishop Timon High School and Hudson Valley Community College.

Mrs. Parisi

Rich Renaissance Niagara was the setting Friday at 6 p.m. for the wedding of Dawn Marie Richey and Edward Charles Parisi. The Rev. Dr. Richard S. McConnell of First Presbyterian Church of Clarence heard the vows of the daughter of Robert J. and Janet V. Richey of East Amherst and the son of Peter and Elizabeth Parisi of Clarence. They will live in Clarence Center after a trip to St. Martin. The bride, a Williamsville North High School and Bryant & Stratton Business Institute graduate, is a receptionist at Studio 2000 Hair Designs. The bridegroom, a superintendent for MKS Plumbing, is a graduate of St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute and University at Buffalo.