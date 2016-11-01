NEW LOWS REACHED IN THIS YEAR'S RACES

As a person born during Hoover's presidency, I've seen my share of political shenanigans by both major parties.

Franklin Roosevelt tended to run against Herbert Hoover, no matter who his real opponent was. Ronald Reagan could rail against "tax and spend" Democrats while running up the largest deficit in American history. That's politics.

But never before have I seen a campaign in which one party's only agenda seems to be the destruction of a sitting president and his party, regardless of issues or consequences to the country.

If the American people are foolish enough to reward Republicans for the callous obstruction of every initiative of this administration, whether they agree with it or not, this country will get the government it deserves.

EDWARD McCAMY

Alfred