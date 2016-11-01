HELEN M. KELLY, ACTIVE IN LOCAL CHARITIES

A Mass of Christian Burial for Helen M. Kelly, 74, will be offered at 9:45 a.m. Monday in St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., Town of Tonawanda, following prayers at 9 in Amigone Funeral Home, 2600 Sheridan Drive, Town of Tonawanda. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Town of Tonawanda.

Mrs. Kelly, a Town of Tonawanda resident who was active in several charitable organizations, died Thursday (Oct. 27, 1994) in Buffalo General Hospital after a short illness.

The former Helen Murray was a native of Jersey City, N.J. She was active in Cub Scout and Girl Scout groups here for many years and belonged to several charitable and service organizations.

The wife of retired Buffalo News reporter J. Edmund Kelly Jr., she was a member of the St. John the Baptist Neumann Guild and the Suburban Women's Club of Buffalo. During her working career, she was employed by the Buffalo Nut Co., H.J. Heinz Co. and Cassetta Insurance Agency.

Mrs. Kelly was a graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy.

Besides her husband of 49 years, survivors include three sons, James E. "Trey" Kelly III and Mark A. of the Buffalo area and Bruce M. of Rochester, Minn.; a daughter, Sharon M. Kelly, of this area; a sister, Mildred Murray; and five grandchildren.

[Vogel].