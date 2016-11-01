HEADING OUT

(All perfectly good ways to work off the flab you'll accumulate this week from stealing little Max and Ashley's bite-sized Twix bars. You load. Get out and move.)

Talkin' Plowed: The intriguingly -- and aptly -- titled play "The Face on the Barroom Floor," of course a production of the South Buffalo Theatre, opens this weekend, Thursday through Sun at 8 p.m., Sunday at 6 p.m., through Nov. 12. $3 to $5, 2219 South Park Ave.

Load the Wallet: Tonight rules for music: 7 Year Bitch at Blind Mellons (634-4586); Chicago R & B Kings at the Lafayette Tap Room (855-8800); Girl Pope, Planet 9 and more at an Alternative Press benefit at Nietzsche's (886-8539); ear-bleeding rock with Coney Hatch at Impaxx (824-0752).

Not Billy, Zack or Trini: Think the kids need a break from Power Rangers? OK -- you do? Take 'em to see the "Super Heroes" high-tech adventure gallery, where they'll learn about science and technology. And not a mighty morphin in sight. Buffalo Museum of Science, 896-5200 for times and prices.

Ridin' That Train ... High on Halloween fun. The South Dayton Flyer wraps up its fall weekend runs with a 20-mile trip and Halloween bash Sunday. Costumes, prizes, treats and more. Departs at 1 and 3:30 p.m., adults $8, kids $4, seniors $7.50.

Life Is a Cabaret: And singer Susannah McCorkle, from the Big Apple, is cabaret styling at its best. Don't miss her at the Calumet next Friday and Saturday, 8:30 and 10 p.m. 855-2220 for prices.