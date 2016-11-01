Services for Wilfred H. Gillings, 88, of Green Street, a retired employee of the former Simonds Saw & Steel Co., will be held at 8 p.m. today in Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, 242 Genesee St.

A native of Lockport, Gillings died Tuesday (Oct. 25, 1994) in Newfane Health Facility after a lengthy illness.

He was a member of Tioga Tribe 289, Improved Order of Redmen; Aerie 825, Fraternal Order of Eagles; and the Turtle Club.

His wife, B. Lenore, died in 1993.

Survivors include two sons, Wilfred Jr. and Robert Sr.; four daughters, Jean Mayer of Burt, Shirley Anson, Dorothy Hain and Geraldine LaSage; a sister, Jessamine Strassel of Cheektowaga; 16 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.