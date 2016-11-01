CITIZENS PANEL ON COURTHOUSE SAYS IT NEEDS MORE TIME

A citizens committee looking at the cost and scope of a new county courthouse may not be able to study the project as thoroughly as it wants because of a Dec. 1 deadline.

Committee Chairman Peter Zaleski made that statement during a meeting of the committee Wednesday. He asked if the panel is conducting as thorough a review as one that might be conducted in the private sector.

"Is anybody looking at (such issues) as work flow or storage?" Zaleski asked.

Zaleski, a banker, also questioned why the county is delaying all work until 1998, instead of making an earlier start, thereby saving as much as $3 million on interest and other costs.

Zaleski said the committee should be doing a hall-by-hall, space-by-space analysis of what is needed for the new court facility.

Legislature Chairman Leonard R. Lenihan said the Legislature does not have the time or money to conduct the type of review outlined by Zaleski.

"I think we are doing fine within an unreasonable time restraint," said Lenihan, D-Town of Tonawanda.

The panel, seeking economies in the courthouse, which could cost $58 million, heard a Legislature-commissioned consultant's report that focuses on only one courthouse site -- a plot of land owned by the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo at Church Street and Delaware Avenue.

Legislator Joan K. Bozer, D-Buffalo, said that the citizen panel's review should compare the costs of two proposed sites -- between Delaware and Church and a parcel at Pearl and Niagara streets.

Agreement by the County Legislature to commit funding would demonstrate good faith to a state panel imposing the Dec. 1 deadline and threatening sanctions, committee member David Rutecki suggested.

The Dec. 1 deadline follows years of debate between the county administration and court officials.

In mid-July, Deputy County Executive David R. Smith made public a $58 million compromise, drawn up in two weeks by county engineers and tentatively accepted by the state court review board. The estimates were based on costs estimates for Delaware-Church only, although the county said that was not necessarily the site for the facility.

However, the Legislature balked at the plan, and the state agreed to extend the deadline of late July to Dec. 1.

Then, the Legislature hired a consultant, Biggie & Tomsic, at $25,000, to make an analysis of county estimates, but only at the Delaware-Church site, and the citizens review committee was appointed.

Zaleski said that in touring the old courthouse he had seen a room packed floor to ceiling with paper and wondered whether it would move intact or on a computer disk to the new building. He said he would like to see a report that would "rip a plan apart," space by space, in detail.

"I don't think we can get that for $25,000," said Lenihan.

Lenihan said that he will report on progress and problems to Nicholas Capra, the state court official who announced recently that failure to meet the deadline could cost the county millions in aid.

Lenihan declined later to say whether this might result in an easing of the deadline.