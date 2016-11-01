TOWN POLICE BREAK UP FIGHT AT W. SENECA BAR

West Seneca police were called to break up a bar brawl early today at the Goldmine, 5240 Seneca St.

Five men were engaged in a fight at about 2:40 a.m. that spilled out the front door into the parking lot, police said. The combatants gave conflicting stories over what the fight was about. No serious injuries were reported.

There were no arrests, but the matter will be referred to the State Liquor Authority because police said the holder of the liquor license, Todd W. Metzger of Elma, was a participant in the fight and did nothing to stop it.