ALDEN HIKES INCOME LID FOR EXEMPTION

The Alden Village Board Monday increased the income ceiling for senior citizens to qualify for property tax exemptions to $12,000 in 1995-96.

Mayor Richard Kegler and Trustee Daniel Warmus voted against the increase.

Paul Roll, who serves as tax assessor for both the town and the Village of Alden, was invited to respond to a letter from Robert D. Overhoff Sr., co-chairman of the Citizens Consolidation Committee.

Deploring tax increases, Overhoff said that properties in the village had not been reassessed since 1978 and that when it is done, as suggested in a state audit, "We will see an increase in all our taxes just due to reassessment."

"Not so," said Roll. "Reassessment was done in 1988, two years after Alden accepted a full-value revaluation." He added that in every reassessment some taxes go up, some down, and some stay the same. There was an attempt to update assessments in 1991, but the effort was abandoned after a storm of residents' protests. There are no further plans for the future.

The board agreed to notify the New York State Electric & Gas Corp. to proceed with installing three lights in the Willow Wood section that will cost $118 a year and the 11 lights in the new Maple Ridge subdivision at $39.45 a year each.