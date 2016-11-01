GOLDEN YEARS

John and Veronica Swiercz

50 years

Mr. and Mrs. John Swiercz, former Buffalo residents, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a renewal of their vows in Holy Redeemer Catholic Church and a reception, both held in La Canada-Flint Ridge, Calif., where they now reside.

Swiercz and Veronica R. Hyjek were married Jan. 22, 1944, in St. Casimir's Catholic Church, Buffalo.

He is a retired self-employed building contractor.

The couple has two children and two grandchildren.

Arthur and Adella Wyglon

50 years

Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Wyglon of West Seneca celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at a Mass in Holy Mother of the Rosary Cathedral, Elma, where Wyglon and Adella Przepyszny were married Sept. 19, 1944. They also celebrated with a gathering in the Old Orchard Inn, East Aurora.

He is a retired manufacturing engineering cost analyst for Worthington Corp., Buffalo; she is a retired bookkeeper for Weatherpanel Inc., Buffalo.

The couple has a daughter and two grandchildren.

Joseph and Alice Kuczkowski

50 years

Mr. and Mrs. Joseph B. "Curly" Kuczkowski of Hamburg celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a renewal of their vows in St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Athol Springs, followed by a reception in Oakwood Manor, Hamburg.

Kuczkowski and Alice Fabiszewski were married Oct. 14, 1944, in St. Luke's Catholic Church, Buffalo.

He is retired from Republic Steel Corp., Buffalo.

They have two sons and four grandsons.