AIRPORT SNOWFIGHTERS EXTEND AGREEMENT TO MEET IN BUFFALO

Greater Buffalo International Airport's reputation as a facility that knows how to handle snow has helped the Queen City win a five-year extension to host the International Aviation Snow Symposium.

The five-year pact is projected to mean more than $2 million to the area in economic impact over the half-decade beginning in 1998.

Buffalo is a favorite gathering place for the symposium, having hosted the week-long event for the last seven years. The 29th annual symposium will take place next April, with two additional years remaining on a 10-year contract ending in 1997.

More than 400 participants, including airport operators, pilots and supervisors, take part in the forum's seminars and discussions concerning all aspects of airfield safety during winter operations.