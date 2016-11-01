FAMILY AFFAIR WARM FEELINGS IN THE LOCAL MUSIC COMMUNITY

THE 14th Annual Buffalo Music Awards on Wednesday at Blind Mellons was a night filled with joy, recognition and some bittersweet emotion.

Nationally known acts 10,000 Maniacs of Jamestown and the late Kristen Pfaff of Amherst were inducted into the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame. Local bass players Nick Veltri, Kent Weber and drummer Bruce Morgan also joined the Hall of Fame.

More than 5,000 ballots from Night Life Magazine were turned to select winners in 58 categories. Sue Kincaid captured the honor as top female vocalist and her band, the Need, won for top original pop group.

"This is a wonderful night because it brings together the music community in Buffalo," Kincaid said. George Puleo, also a member of the Need, was struck by the sense of family at the event.

"When you're in a band it's like being in a family," he said. "This seems to be the one night of the year when we can all get together and we can all feel for each other."

The most poignant moment of the evening came when Janet Pfaff, mother of Kristen Pfaff, who played in the band Hole, accepted the Hall of Fame honor for her daughter. Kristen Pfaff died in June at age 27. "I'm proud to accept this award for Kristen and I know she would be happy to receive it," Mrs. Pfaff said.

Puleo was moved by the ceremony. "It's sad because Kristen wasn't here herself to enjoy the moment. You work so hard in the business to make it at the national level, and that's what Kristen did. I just wish she was here to enjoy it, and see how her hometown feels about her."

Jerry Augustyniak, drummer of the 10,000 Maniacs, accepted the Hall of Fame award for his bandmates Natalie Merchant, Dennis Drew, Steve Gustafson, Rob Buck and John Lombardo.

"I'm not here as an individual but for the whole band," said Augustyniak, a Sloan native whose family was in attendance and went up to the stage with him. "This means a lot to me because I remember starting out playing in bars in Buffalo. I feel right at home in a smoke-filled room soaked with beer."

Merchant left the immensely successful band last year, but Lombardo and Mary Ramsey have joined the remaining Maniacs and they are at work in a studio on a possible new recording.

"Without Natalie, it's like we're starting out at ground zero," Augustyniak said. "We know deep down we have something to prove, but we're comfortable with each other. This time it's a real democracy."

Fellow Hall of Famers Veltri and Weber also were pleased. "I idolized Stan Szelest and just to be in the Hall of Fame with him is a great honor," Veltri said. "And I can't forget to thank my wife, Fran. Without her I wouldn't be here tonight."

Weber estimated he has played in 16 bands in his career. "It's all worthwhile when you get this kind of recognition," he said. "I don't want to sound egotistical, but I think I deserve it. It makes me feel good; I'm 36, I'm still playing and still having fun. And now I'm in the Hall of Fame. Can you beat that?"

Blind Mellons was sold out and the jampacked audience was treated to energetic performances by Taylor Made Jazz, Ladyfire, the Need, Terry Sullivan and Friends, Cadence, Phonkbutt and Wunderland.

"This is one of the best awards we've ever had," said Rick Falkowski who founded the awards 14 years ago. "The turnout and the caliber of performers and winners is tremendous."

Dave Koester of Night Life agreed. "The 5,000 ballots are the most we've ever received," he said. "It shows how much the music scene in Buffalo has grown in the past few years. And I think it's only going to get bigger and better."

There was no dominant winner, but the young and talented Tanya Diona won for the second straight year as R & B Female Vocalist. Veteran Lance Diamond and his band earned the award for top R & B group while Phonkbutt took the honors as best original alternative band.

A list of winners:

Hard Rock Group: Stealin; Rock Group: Bad Animals; Top 40 Group: JoyRyde; Pop Group: Accent; Classic Rock Group: CPR; Classic Top 40: Only Humen; Oldies Group: Bedrock Boys; New Rock Group: Toxic Love.

Solo Artist: Randy Milligan; Duo/Trio: Ladyfire; Piano Player: Jackie Jocko; Rock Male Vocalist: Steve Golovin; Rock Guitarist: Tony Scozzaro; Rock Drummer: Pat O'Connell; Rock Female Vocalist: Hollie Jones; Rock Bass: Erik Abretske; Rock Keyboards: Rick Allen.

World Beat Group: Caribbean Extravaganza; Jazz/Fusion: Anthracite; Blues Band: Hurricanes; R & B Male Vocals: Kirk Zimmerman; R & B Drummer: Robin Wilson; R & B Bass: Rodney Appleby; R & B Guitar: Kenny Hawkins; R & B Keyboards: Pat Georgio.

New Original Group: Ace in the Hole; Blues Guitarist: Tommy Z; Blues Bass: Harvey Murello; Blues Drummer: Dave Keller; Blues Harmonica: Harmonica John; Saxophone Player: Al Monti; Original Hard Rock: Jive Injection; Original Pop: the Need; Original Rock: Ansley Court.

Blues Vocals: John Brady; Blues Keyboards: Steve Stempion; Original Guitar: Greg Meckes; Original Keyboards: John Masse; Original Male Vocals: Nelson Starr; Original Female Vocals: Sue Kincaid; Original Drummer: Jim Linsner; Original Bass: Jim Wynne.