CHEEKTOWAGA BALKS AT SPACE-STUDY COST BOARD SAYS $120,000 ARCHITECT'S FEE IS TOO HIGH

The Cheektowaga Town Board knows town government has space problems, but it refused this week to pay an architect $120,000 to study the issue.

Employees in the Police and Court Building on Union Road have clamored for more space for nearly 10 years.

In Town Hall, building inspectors often spread out plans on the floor in their cramped basement office. The town clerk wants a records-retention center.

About $50,000 was set aside in a February 1993 bond issue of $4.5 million to pay for a study to look at the town's space needs. That money is still in an account, awaiting the Town Board's decision.

During a work session this week, Chuck Moore, an architect with Scaffidi & Moore, submitted a $120,000 proposal to do an in-depth space study.

James J. Matecki, director of the town Facilities Department, said the study was "a blueprint of not only space needs and requirements, it was a road map on how to get there and budget for it."

Town Board members, however, were reluctant to spend any more money than the $50,000 already budgeted for the study, said Cheektowaga Supervisor Dennis H. Gabryszak.

The Town Board asked Moore to scale back his proposal to $50,000.

Matecki said he was a little disappointed by the board's decision and confessed that the $120,000 price tag shocked him too at first glance.

"My first reaction was the same. But then I took the report home, digested it. The more I looked the more I realized that this may be what you have to spend to get an honest, comprehensive study," he said.

The town has worked with Moore's firm before. Scaffidi & Moore designed and executed renovations at the Alexander Community Center in 1989.