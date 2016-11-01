CURTICE-BURNS ACCEPTS PRO-FAC BID

Curtice-Burns Foods Inc. said today its board of directors has agreed to a merger with Pro-Fac Cooperative Inc., displacing a $170 million deal with Dean Foods Co.

Pro-Fac would pay $19 a share for Curtice-Burns, which has marketed food and vegetables produced by the farmers' cooperative since the companies were founded in Rochester in 1961.

That compares with Dean Foods' $20-a-share offer in June that collapsed over a variety of disputes, notably the proposed sale of Curtice-Burns' West Coast division to Austin, Minn.-based Hormel and Co. While those obstacles were being tackled, Pro-Fac raised its bid from $16.87 to $19 a share.

Curtice-Burns has agreed not to pay a dividend for the current quarter before Nov. 15, when the deal with Pro-Fac is expected to be completed.

The Curtice-Burns board recommended that shareholders accept the offer.

Dean Foods, based in Franklin Park, Ill., produces and distributes dairy and other food products. It responded by withdrawing its proposal to acquire Curtice-Burns.