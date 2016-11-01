TWO WHO CLAIMED POLICE BRUTALITY ARRAIGNED ON NEW COUNTS FILED BY OFFICER THEY ACCUSED

Two men allegedly beaten by two Buffalo police officers during a videotaped incident on Zenner Street in July were arraigned today on new disorderly conduct charges filed against them in connection with a new written statement about the incident by one of the officers.

Aubrey Cooper, 29, of 149 Zenner and Isaac Watkins, 29, of 119 Zenner pleaded innocent today to the new charges lodged by Watkins' brother, Officer Ivan Watkins.

City Judge Robert C. Figliola scheduled an Oct. 18 hearing on defense evidence motions, reserved decision on defense efforts to get copies of the police personnel files of both Officer Watkins and Officer Zrinell Webster and ordered prosecutors to keep both officers off further radio talk shows.

Defense attorneys Thomas W. Webb Jr. and Jeffrey M. Jayson complained to the judge that Officer Watkins made inflammatory statements about the Zenner Street incident during a WBLK radio show Sunday evening.

Lisa Bloch Rodwin, deputy chief of the district attorney's City Court Bureau, told the judge she will talk to both officers about refraining from further public statements about the case.

Ms. Bloch Rodwin filed the new disorderly conduct charges against both defendants today based on a Sept. 22 signed complaint by Officer Watkins alleging they were both combative during the July 2 incident, sparked by a drug investigation in the Zenner Street area.

The new disorderly conduct charges replace the old disorderly conduct charges, which were dismissed at the request of the district attorney's office.

The filing of the new charges came just three days after Buffalo Police Commissioner R. Gil Kerlikowske announced that a police department probe did not substantiate the brutality claims against the two officers.

Both the FBI and the district attorney's office continue to investigate the incident.

In announcing the conclusion of the police department probe of the brutality allegations, Kerlikowske said both Officers Watkins and Webster will be the first participants in a sensitivity-training program the police department is about to implement.

Meanwhile, the attorneys for Cooper and Isaac Watkins said they will file formal complaints of assault and battery and police brutality later today with the police department's internal affairs unit.

While about a dozen East Side residents picketed the City Court Building on Delaware Avenue, defense attorneys Webb and Jayson said their clients are both ready to "cooperate fully" with authorities after their own criminal case is resolved.

Cooper and Watkins also are both charged with misdemeanor obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest and harassment and are free on their own recognizance.

On Sept. 1, Figliola dismissed misdemeanor inciting a riot charges against both at the request of the district attorney's office.

Webb called the new disorderly conduct complaint "just an attempt" by prosecutors "to cover for the police officers."

Jayson said Officer Watkins "deliberately falsified" his claims in the new criminal complaint.

Webb said Cooper has suffered back and breathing problems and Jayson said Watkins had to undergo surgery recently because he was kicked in the genitals by the two police officers during the July 2 incident.

Webb said Watkins was sprayed with pepper spray after he was handcuffed inside a police patrol car.

Although authorities said the two defendants failed to cooperate with the official investigation by not providing authorities with medical records of the injuries they said they suffered, the attorneys said those records are readily available for authorities at area hospitals.

East Side residents Mary Moody and JoAnn Fuller, who passed out the police department's brutality complaint forms during their picketing at City Court, called for the creation of a "citizen review mechanism for the police" to thwart future incidents of alleged brutality by Buffalo police.