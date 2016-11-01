ROSE MARIE TREMBLAY, BALLROOM DANCER

A Mass of Christian Burial for Rose Marie Tremblay, who worked for the former Spirella Co. for many years, will be offered at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday in St. Leo's Catholic Church, 2748 Military Road, following services at 8:45 in the Otto Redanz Funeral Home LaSalle Park Chapel, 2215 Military Road. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Lewiston.

Miss Tremblay 75, died Saturday (Sept. 24, 1994) at her Packard Road home of an apparent heart attack.

Born in Capreol, Ont., she moved to the Town of Niagara in 1924.

Before working for Spirella, she was employed for a few years as a production worker at the Nabisco shredded wheat plant in Niagara Falls. She also was a sales clerk for a few years at the IDS store in North Tonawanda.

She was a well-known ballroom dancer for many years in Niagara Falls, Buffalo, and St. Catharines and Hamilton, Ont. She was a committee person of the Over 29 Dance Club. She was a member of St. Leo's Catholic Church, Women of the Moose Buffalo Chapter 322 and the Association of Our Lady of Victory and a supporting member of the American Red Cross.

Survivors include a sister, Ida May D'Amour of Port Elgin, Ont.

[dolata]