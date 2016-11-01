MCDONNELL DOUGLAS NAMES CEO

McDonnell Douglas Corp. said today that Harry Stonecipher, chairman and chief executive officer of Sundstrand Corp., is taking over as president and CEO of the defense-aerospace conglomerate.

Stonecipher replaces John F. McDonnell, who became chairman and CEO in 1988. McDonnell will remain chairman of the company, which makes the C-17 transport plane, the F/A-18 fighter and a variety of commercial jetliners.

The appointment marks the first time in the history of the firm, formed by the 1967 merger of commercial aircraft maker Douglas Co. and defense contractor McDonnell Aircraft, that neither a McDonnell nor a Douglas is at the helm.