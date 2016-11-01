JANET'S WORLD-THE FRENZIED WORLD OF BUFFALO RADIO'S NEWEST MORNING STAR

It's 7:30 a.m., and Janet

Snyder of WKSE (Kiss 98.5-FM) Radio is putting yet another public figure on the air and on the spot.

"Italian or Chinese?" she begins a rapid-fire series of questions for Channel 2 anchor Laurie Lisowski. "Cash or credit? National Enquirer or Wall Street Journal? Sheer-to-waist or tummy-

control?"

Lisowski barely has time to answer (Italian, credit, Wall Street Journal, sheer-to-waist) before Snyder goes where no other radio host might go, with such an enormously popular anchor:

She asks Lisowski about her famous tearful on-air goodbye to former co-anchor Nick Clooney. "So were you PMS-ing or what?" Snyder cracks.

It's a moment of sheer nerve. Coming from a man, it would have sounded different. Belittling. Aggressive. But coming from Snyder, it sounds merely teasing.

Trashy, but teasing.

"I live for that," Snyder laughs later, stretching her petite frame in her equally tiny, equipment-crammed office. "Gossip, trash, whatever people are talking about. I want to be as edgy as possible."

And she is. Whether asking a Montel Williams show producer how much money she makes, or asking linebacker Darryl Talley, after the limpid Oilers game, "So are we going to see any touchdowns this year?," Snyder is, in a word, nervy.

Not gross. Just . . . nervy. And that extends in two directions:

On the air with the famous, where she'll ask what other radio hosts, notorious bootlicks when it comes to celebs, would shy away from ("Jim Kelly or Andre Reed?" is a question she has typed into her computer for Lisowski).

And on the air with newsman Nicholas Picholas, where she'll let him outright steal the spotlight if he's rolling.

"This song reminds me of riding the bus to school," Snyder recalls dreamily one morning on the air. "Remember sitting in the way-back and flying over the bump . . ."

The moment is then shattered.

"That's because the drivers were sadistic, toothless ex-carnies who got off going 90 miles an hour down the road watching kids' bodies go flying," he offers.

The image is so singular, so bleakly awful, that Snyder can go no further. So she doesn't try. She bursts out laughing. She lets Picholas have the moment. Then they move into a traffic report, another song, and the show rolls on.

"There are no rules!" screams the fluorescent green graffiti spray-painted on her office walls.

Ever since Snyder became the first woman in more than a decade to be the lead host of a commercial Buffalo morning show, one has to wonder if the rules have disappeared.

But make no mistake. Radio -- an industry that her husband, William H. Kelly, calls "the most unbelievably cutthroat business in the world" -- definitely has rules.

You'll just have to excuse Snyder if she doesn't play by them all.

Things about Janet Snyder:

She is 29, a vegetarian, a practicing Catholic, left-handed and a Sagittarius.

She is an ex-gymnast and cheerleader, and the mother of 6-month-old Kristin and 2 1/2 -year-old Willy.

She sleeps with her kids -- or they wind up in her and Kelly's room, anyway, he says.

She wears Chanel.

She drives a black Cadillac Seville.

And heading for home in East Amherst, she speeds. As in 70-mph-or-more speeds.

"I have to," she says simply. "I have kids waiting. So give me a ticket, but get out of my way."

It's an attitude that Kelly seems alternately exhausted and amazed by.

"Janet is the most ambitious person I have ever met," he says. WKSE Program Director Brian Burns backs it up.

"She has worked her a-- off for everything she's ever had. I mean, it's not like she was born with a silver spoon in her mouth."

Pause. "Well, let's say she was determined to make it on her own," he corrects himself.

Smart move. After all, among all the other things Snyder is, she is also the daughter of Western New York business mogul Paul Snyder. Ambition and success are expected.

But few things enrage her more than to have people mention her father.

"I would love to have had my dad write me a big fat check so I could pursue this business," she snaps. "But he hasn't, and he won't, and I wouldn't take it anyway."

Fact: The day in 1987 that Janet Snyder strode across the Ithaca College campus, in cap and gown, her father turned to her and with characteristic bluntness said: "So? What are you gonna do now?"

What she did was take her college radio experience and hit then-WKSE Program Director Paul Cannon over the head with it.

"I think he gave me work just so I'd stop calling him," she says of her determination. "I'd been told in college, 'Oh, you'll never work full time, you'll never make more than $13,000 a year, blah blah blah.' I knew it was bulls---."

And it was. Within two years, Snyder was WKSE's midday personality, using a relaxed style, and what another program director in town calls "the sexiest voice this side of Demi Moore," to snare respectable ratings.

So respectable, in fact, that by 1989, at age 25, Snyder cracked the No. 1 market in the nation -- New York City -- heading for the prestigious WHTZ ("Z-100") to do overnights, for what sources indicate was well over the $100,000 salary mark.

It was, by most accounts, the highest time of her life.

Big bucks. Big job -- she eventually moved into the midday slot -- and big love, ending two years of long-distance frustration by moving in with her New York-based boyfriend, Kelly, whom she met at college.

"We met, we talked at this bar we were working at, we headed for an after-hours party, we got to the parking lot of my apartment complex, and we never made it out of the car," he recalls happily.

"Ohmigod, he told you that?" Snyder wails. "Well, what can I say? I knew in two days I was going to marry him." And she would. Though when the proposal came, she was unprepared.

Kelly had cut a small, square hole into the first pages of a bridal magazine and dropped into the hole a blazing two-carat diamond ring. Then he covered the hole tightly with plastic wrap to make the page look like an ad for a ring. Snyder, thumbing the mag that day, gazed at the page. "Nice ring," she mused.

His jaw dropped. "Janet," he said incredulously. Then she gasped. Then she cried. And then they got married. And life in New York City was good. Real good.

There were dinners with Mariah Carey. An audition at MTV. Every time Snyder made a promotional appearance she got $750. Then, impossibly, life got even sweeter: In March 1992, Janet and Will had their son, Willy.

And then -- how else to say it? -- the bottom fell out.

"I came back from maternity leave, and Steve (Kingston, Z-100 program director) says to me, 'I just don't hear you in middays anymore,' " Snyder recalls dryly.

What Kingston (who did not return repeated News calls) did say was that Snyder was welcome to work the late shift, from around 11 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Yeah. Right.

Snyder dug in her heels and balked. Her union, the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, stepped in and fought for her, complaining of unfair treatment. And while everyone argued, Snyder and Kelly had long talks while staring at Willy in his crib.

Kelly says he would have done whatever his wife wanted, but the "bullying tactics" of the station left him cold. They thought about fresh air. And green grass. And family. And no traffic.

A round of phone calls passed between Snyder and the WKSE program chief Mike Edwards.

And within 12 weeks, baby Willy, Kelly and Snyder -- wallet slightly heavier for the six months' severance she got in settlement with WHTZ -- came back to Buffalo, where WKSE happily plugged her back onto the airwaves in July 1992.

"They couldn't wait to have her back," Burns says of the management then. "She did get abused pretty badly in New York, but she is still a major-market talent."

She shrugs the entire experience off. "Hey. What can I say? It was New York. Everyone gets screwed."

But not everyone bounces back. And Snyder did.

It's 7:50 a.m., another morning. Snyder fields a listener's phone call off the air, while Sheryl Crow thumps away on the air. The caller wants to know where former morning show host Bruce "Dr. Maims" Maiman is.

"He's . . . not here," Snyder says simply.

And the story of her rise to the main chair in the morning show is just about that simple.

About a year after Snyder came back to WKSE, the station's popular morning team, Sam Malone and Maria Todd, left for a job in Houston. Scrambling to fill a gap, then-management shoved onto the air Maiman, a New York City radio show producer, with Snyder as his sidekick.

It was classic bad radio, with Snyder's cheerfully fresh-mouthed, hometown take on life making Maiman's incredibly snide, Big Apple attitude seem even more hostile than it was.

"Two trains on completely different tracks," says one WKSE staffer.

With a salary believed to hover in the $85,000 range, Maiman was too expensive to keep and groom. So when Keymarket Corp. bought WKSE/WWKB from Price Communications last spring, it moved fast and hard.

Maiman (who also did not respond to repeated attempts to contact him) was ousted. And WKSE was left again with a critical gap to fill.

And Snyder -- who was recovering from her daughter's birth by broadcasting from home, via a small, station-built studio -- knew it.

"I thought about it right away," she recalls, flopping onto her living room couch. It's the end of a week of 20-hour days, and her eyes are ringed blue with tiredness.

But this is the other part of her life -- scanning the mail, tossing in laundry, changing "Barney" and "Shining Time Station" videotapes while playing with Willy, cooing to Kristin and standing briefly, confusedly in her kitchen. "Dinner. What am I making? Oh. Salad. Right."

Even if it means she nods out at 8 p.m. in midsentence to her husband -- and it happens, he says, a lot -- she will not give up this time.

She will share it with listeners, though. And realizing that could make very good radio helped convince her to try for the lead morning show job.

"I mean, I'd already had people in my house every morning, listening to me do the news while Kristin's getting fed, and Will is barging in to shove a Thomas the Tank Engine toy on my news copy and go: 'Nookit, Momma! Nookit! Gordon! James!' "

As if to punctuate, Willy toddles up and thrusts a bread stick at his mother, demanding it become a microphone. "Check-one-two, Momma," he gurgles. "Check-one-two."

She stares at a visitor. See?

"I was already doing mornings. So I said, let's do it. Of course, now I look back and wonder -- what was I thinking?"

Kelly wonders, too. "I usually get about three calls per afternoon," he says affectionately. "The first is: 'So! Coming home soon?' The second is, 'Can't you come home soon?' and the third is, 'I can't take this, I need you.' "

But it's a break-even deal: Kelly needs her needing him.

"I still consider myself a regular guy," he says on the phone from Air-Park Airport Parking Service, which Kelly runs for his father-in-law. "Even though I kid her, 'Oh, my famous wife, hey, superstar,' while she's walking around the house trying to remember who she wrote a check to, or where she put something, the fact is, I still feel kind of . . .," he trails off, "fortunate," he says finally, "that she picked me."

"Oh, boy," Snyder says, rolling her eyes, grinning. "Well. It's true. I do need him. I call him constantly all afternoon. I do."

It was Kelly, she says, who gave her the push she needed to pursue the morning gig.

And pursue she did. She sold Burns on her hometown roots and appeal, and her New York-honed talents. Burns sold it to upper management. And in July of this year she landed the lead-dog spot, marking the first time since the early 1980s that a woman -- usually relegated to the position of giggle-box, weather-reader or breast-joke target -- has done so on a commercial radio station in Buffalo.

Snyder, sources confirm, nailed a one-year contract that nets her some $65,000, augmented by large bonuses that depend on specific rating targets she's able to nail, making her among the highest-paid women in Buffalo radio history.

Burns loathes to discuss money publicly ("This could really compromise me when it comes to contract negotiations," he says with irritation) but is shrewd enough to concede that Snyder could become one of the top two talents in town, eventually worth more than $100,000.

In other words, WKSE is keeping her. So hands off.

"She is very valuable to us. She is our target audience (of 18-to-34-year-olds, specifically women), and how she makes it all work -- mother of two, running half a house, dealing with this business, I don't know."

Sometimes Snyder doesn't know, either.

It's Friday, about 4:30 p.m., and she has had, well, better days.

They had dead air for about 15 seconds that morning. Burns caught it. Wasn't pleased.

Her producer Weeze, just starting pre-marital jitters for his October wedding, had to leave early that day. The show was generally disjointed, she thinks.

Also, several have observed, her enormously talented news anchor/co-host, Picholas, has been going off on delicate but definite tangents lately, always causing a few seconds' pause, forcing Snyder to debate between reining him in, or going with the flow. This is not the same as good on-air partnering, and she knows it, and she has to deal with it.

And, niggling points perhaps, but adding to the work pressure is the inconsequential but nonetheless annoying fact that her Tupperware lettuce spinner has disappeared -- "in the living room, I think, or maybe upstairs, I don't know" -- and Willy has just dug two chubby fists into the enormous tomato she was planning to use, spewing juice and seeds everywhere.

"OK. Shirt No. 4," she mutters, eyeing the overfull laundry room.

Then she laughs. She's too tired to do anything else but. Money or no, it's still a 20-hour day.

Yet she knows she has it good. Way better than good. And so she's prepared for the bottom to fall out at any time.

"God, if it all stopped tomorrow, I could definitely say: 'Well, at least it wasn't boring. Not once. Not yet.' "